Louisville child shot in hand, LMPD investigating

Police said the girl was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in the hand, according to Louisville Metro Police.

An LMPD spokesperson said police responded to the call just before 9:30 p.m. at South 4th Street and West Gaulbert Avenue near the Old Louisville Tavern and the University of Louisville.

The spokesperson said the initial investigation shows the child was shot inside a building near the location. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.

No other information is available at this time. Detectives are currently investigating.

