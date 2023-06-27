1-year-old found dead inside Jeffersonville apartment complex

Police said no charges are anticipated, however, their investigation remains "active and ongoing."

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Authorities are conducting a death investigation in southern Indiana after a child was found dead inside a Jeffersonville apartment on Tuesday.

Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) Detective Samuel Moss said police responded to the Armstrong Farms Apartment complex around 9:30 a.m. after a 1-year-old boy was found dead inside his home.

Moss said it appeared the child had died sometime overnight.

"Through the investigation, it was immediately determined this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," he said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play was involved in the child's death, and "unless unforeseen information is revealed," no charges are expected.

JPD is working with the coroner's office to determine a cause of death, adding that their investigation remains active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, police ask that you contact the Jeffersonville Police Department's Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

