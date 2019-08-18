LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a child has died after falling into a pool and found unresponsive in southwest Jefferson County.

Police were called to a home in the 7000 block of Cochise Court around 7:30 p.m.

Police believe the child wandered from inside the home of a relative and fell into the above ground pool from the attached deck.

That child was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The name and age of the child has not been released.

Police say the incident appears to be an accident.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

