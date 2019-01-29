LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a fire broke out at the Southside Christian Child Care on Preston Highway, the staff acted quickly, using the training from monthly fire drills, to get everyone out.

“We actually pull the alarm, so the children know what that sounds like,” Director Angie Hiland explained.

The daycare center was damaged, but all of the children and staff made it safely to the Home Depot only a hundred yards away. A group of construction workers nearby also jumped in to help.

“We understand that we have property loss, but we can repair that. These children cannot be replaced in any way so from the bottom of my heart I want to thank every one of you,” Okolona Fire Chief Marlin Howard said.

Employees at the Preston Highway Home Depot store gave the kids blankets and kept them occupied until their parents arrived.

“I see my associates taking care of the children, drawing on boards and we had Cheetos and cookies,” store manager Kimmy Mull said. She was proud of the task her employees took on during a time of chaos.

Now, the employees of the daycare are being honored for their bravery.

On January 28, the staff accepted certificates of appreciation from the Okolona Fire Department.

The memories of that high-stress day brought some to tears, but most were relieved, grateful, and proud of how they responded to what could have been a disaster.

“I think it's thankful that we got everything done,” said employee Alison Young. “You don't really know how it's going to go until the time of,” she explained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to have started in the laundry room, according to a spokesperson at the Okolona Fire department.

The building is still under construction. Kids have been sent to one of the 15 other locations that Southside Christian Child Care operates in Kentuckiana.

Employees were also sent to other day cares so that no one would go without work.

