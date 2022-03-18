Child being treated for burns, smoke inhalation, St. Matthews Fire Department confirms

The St. Matthews Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday afternoon, a child was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, according to the St. Matthews Fire Department.

Rick Tonini, a spokesperson for the fire department, said firefighters from different areas responded to the fire on Markham Lane around 6:52 p.m. near Breckenridge Lane and I-64.

Tonini said the family was able to get out of the apartment by the time first responders arrived on the scene, he said.

He said firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and only one apartment was affected.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen. They are still investigating.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.