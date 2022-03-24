"Lock up your weapons", child taken to Norton Children's after accidental shooting in Louisville

Police don't believe the child shot themselves and say this is a great example as to why gun safety is important in a household with weapons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 12-year-old was accidentally shot at a home in West Louisville early Thursday morning.

Police say they got a call for help around 1 a.m. from West Hill Street.

The victim was being rushed to the hospital in a personal vehicle before EMS met them near the White Castle at 7th and Broadway to take the child to Norton Children's Hospital.

They are expected to be okay, but police say this is a great example and a warning about gun safety.

"I always tell people when you are handling a weapon, whether it's negligent or malicious, the result is always the same. We think this may be accidental, so it's imperative if you have a firearm to lock up your weapons," said Major Corey Robinson with LMPD.

Major Robinson went on to say that these kinds of incidents are happening way too often.

"Two days ago a 13-year-old was shot in the arm, non-life-threatening but way too often it's the same narrative where guns are unsecured and juveniles are getting their hands on them," he said.

Everyone in the home where the shooting happened is believed to be related, but LMPD doesn't know who shot the child, just that the child didn't do it to themselves.

We will update you on this story as we get more information.

