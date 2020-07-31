Child in critical condition after apparent accidental shooting in southern Jefferson County

A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting was reported at around 10 a.m.

MetroSafe confirmed a juvenile was shot on Spyglass Ct. at around 10 a.m. Louisville police said a 5-year-old was shot and taken to Norton Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting did appear to be accidental, but said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

