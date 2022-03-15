Metro Police search for candidates using billboard in Atlanta

Chief Erika Shields is starting her search in Atlanta for new officers to join the department in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is taking its search for new officers nationwide as the chief tries to recruit from her old department.

The billboard in downtown Atlanta shows Chief Erika Shields, who used to be chief of their department with a message – “Join us in Louisville and Laterals Welcome.”

LMPD posted a message on Twitter saying they would have recruiters in Atlanta next week looking for lateral officers or new for their classes this summer.

The department is offering an $8,000 hiring and a $3,000 relocation incentive.

For more information on these jobs, visit LMPD’s website.

