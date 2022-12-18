Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park.
According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday.
There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In a later news release, spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man died as a result of a shooting.
No other information including the victim's identity was immediately available.
If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.