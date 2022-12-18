Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park

LMPD originally called this a death investigation but later said the victim died as a result of a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park.

According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday.

There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In a later news release, spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man died as a result of a shooting.

No other information including the victim's identity was immediately available.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.