'Transformative project' aims to improve access to Chickasaw Park

The project is obvious in scale and sound, but Mayor Craig Greenberg said there are other changes still to come that will make just as big of an impact.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multimillion dollar project to reconstruct the pond in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville is underway.

The announcement from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg came after a mass shooting happened at the park two months ago ended in the deaths of two young men.

Amid calls for change, Greenberg said the city has now fixed about 20 broken lights and will soon add new cameras. He said his administration has also included money in its proposed budget for more cameras across the parks system.

“Had we had a camera in the right place, maybe we would have solved those [homicides] and the individuals who were responsible for the murders that night could be held accountable,” he said.

Monday, leaders focused on a better future for the park and more resources for the people who use it.

Monday, Greenberg announced a $2.5 million plan to reconstruct the pond, canoe and kayak access. He said it’s west Louisville’s only flat water park amenity.

“When we were not able to go to the other parks, Chickasaw Park was created for our use, so there’s a lot of history and a lot of love there,” Councilwoman Donna Purvis, D-5, said.

The excitement for the future was shared from one leader to another.

Aretha Fuqua, with the West Louisville Tennis Club and affectionately dubbed the mayor of Chickasaw Park, was a voice for change in wake of the mass shooting. She imagined the day the park will bustling.

“I see people coming into the community that normally wouldn’t come to the community,” she said.

Fuqua said having access to the pond for fishing, kayaking and canoeing will also mean the neighborhood's children have access to activities they may never have been able to try before.

Leaders like Greenberg echoed a similar vision of safety and peace Monday.

“This community is worthy of everything it’s getting right now. For so many years, we’ve been neglected,” Fuqua said.

In addition to the pond improvements, there will also be walking paths, additional lighting and a butterfly garden and pollinator meadow funded by the Olmstead Parks Conservancy.

The pond is expected to be completed in 2024.

The project is part of the West Louisville Outdoor Recreation Initiative, which is also working on improvements at Shawnee Park.

