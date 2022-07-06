Louisville school receives sustainability grant for electric lawn equipment

The new electric equipment will be used to maintain the West End School's outdoor areas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A school in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood is getting new, electric-powered lawn care equipment after being awarded a grant by the city.

Louisville’s Air Pollution Control District gave the West End School a grant to switch from gas-powered lawn equipment to cleaner, electric-powered tools.

According to a press release, the Lawn Care for Cleaner Air Community Equipment Grant gives electric lawn equipment to non-profits to foster a more sustainable community.

Mayor Greg Fischer says sustainability has been a focus of his administration since he took office in 2011.

“In 2020, we worked with Metro Council to pass an ordinance committing to 100 percent clean energy for Louisville Metro operations by 2035, and community wide by 2040,” Fischer said. “With the advances and availability of greener equipment, each of us can do our part in cutting back on pollution caused by gas-powered equipment and we’re thrilled to award this grant to a very deserving group.”

The West End School, a free boarding school for boys, has outdoor areas for the students including a pollinator garden and an outdoor amphitheater. The new electric equipment will be used to maintain the outdoor areas, according to a press release.

The grant is a part of the APCD’s Lawn Care for Cleaner Air program, which offers Louisville residents rebates when they purchase eligible, sustainable equipment and to recycle their gas-powered equipment.

Rachael Hamilton, director of APCD says, “If you are looking to make a positive impact on our air quality, purchasing electric lawn equipment is an excellent place to start.”

