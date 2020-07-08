Person found dead in Chickasaw neighborhood

LMPD said officers located an 'obviously deceased male' on the 900 block of S. 43rd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was found dead in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police said officers were sent to the 900 block of S. 43rd Street at around 2 p.m. A spokesperson for LMPD said officers located an "obviously deceased male." Police believe foul play is expected.

LMPD said detectives are also investigating a wreck near Cecil and Garland Avenues. It is unclear if the two investigations are connected.

The homicide unit is currently investigating, LMPD said. Anyone with information can call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

