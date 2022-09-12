Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

A project committee is seeking submissions from those who may have lived or grew up in the area from the 1940s to the 1970s while sharing their experiences.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood.

According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s.

The committee wants those who participate to share their memories and mementos about living and growing up in Chickasaw.

So far, officials said they have collected old newspaper clippings, pictures and memorabilia.

The CBPC is hosting an open house about the project on Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shawnee Golf Course Clubhouse on Northwestern Parkway.

For more information, email chickasawbookproject@gmail.com.

