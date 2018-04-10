LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LBF) — Chick-fil-A is set to open a first-of-its-kind store in Louisville later this month, and it will focus on catering and delivery services.

The Chick-fil-A Louisville Catering & Delivery store is slated to open Oct. 19 at 7405 New La Grange Road, on the corner of Marquette Drive off Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews.

The store will deliver catering orders within about a 30-mile radius, said Luke Pipkin, senior platform lead of innovation for the brand, which is based in Atlanta.

"We are excited about this location because of its proximity to major access roads within the city that will make the delivery experience easy and convenient for our customers," Pipkin, who also is in Atlanta, said in an email to Business First.

The 4,800-square-foot location will operate as a normal restaurant, with a larger kitchen to accommodate the catering and delivery. The restaurant and catering facility will have between 15 and 20 employees.

