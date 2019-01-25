LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chick-fil-A is one of the latest restaurants to host a fundraiser for the family of fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

On Monday, January 28, participating restaurants will donate a portion of your order to the Louisville Metro Police Department Foundation to benefit the family. All you have to do is mention the promotion.

All Louisville locations are participating. This promotion is not available at Southern Indiana locations.

