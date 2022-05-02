Judge hands sentence to 2 men convicted in 2017 Cherokee Triangle fatal shooting

Nearly 5 years after Jason Spencer was killed on Everett Avenue in a robbery, the last two suspects charged in the case received their prison sentence on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two suspects charged in a 2017 murder in the Cherokee Triangle are headed to prison.

Travon Curry was given an 18-year prison sentence while the other suspect, Thaddius Thomas Jr., was sentenced to 19 years.

Both had pleaded guilty earlier this year to manslaughter, among other charges for the death of Jason Spencer.

Spencer and his new wife were walking on Everett Avenue in the Highlands in Nov. 2017 when the group of four teens robbed them at gunpoint.

Curry and Thomas admitted to shooting Spencer during the robbery before running away. Thomas told investigators a bullet from his gun struck Spencer, killing him. Thomas also admitted to selling the gun he used in the shooting to another person.

Both men must serve at least 85% of their sentence before they are eligible for parole.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.