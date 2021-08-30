Metro Council: All roads in Cherokee Scenic Loop to reopen Labor Day

Parks and Recreation said they want to ensure the traffic flow is clearly marked for bikers and pedestrians.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council has now set a date for the reopening of the Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park.

The loop in its entirety will now reopen on Labor Day.

Crews will spend this week removing roadway markings returning it to pre-COVID status with one lane for traffic going one way and one lane for walkers, runners and pedestrians. The work is pending as the area is supposed to receive heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“We want to make sure everyone, including our employees, are safe as crews work to restore the Scenic Loop for automobile use. Labor Day seemed like the perfect date to have everything in place and reopened as part of the holiday,” Metro Council President David James said.

