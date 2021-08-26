Cherokee Park Scenic Loop to fully reopen after Metro Council vote

The loop is expected to reopen in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park will open back up to traffic following a 19-5 Louisville Metro Council vote against an ordinance that would have allowed some roads to stay closed.

Opponents said they were concerned about accessibility and making sure the park was available for everyone.

"Continuing to keep it closed to outside traffic at this point amounts to us giving Cherokee Park to only the residents who can walk there and walk through this part, instead of to all Louisvillians," Councilwoman Jessica Green said.

The scenic loop was closed to all traffic for more than a year during the pandemic and partially reopened in June.

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents the Highlands, said she believed the compromise had been working well.

