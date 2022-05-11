'We will not allow it to be used': Cherokee Park pavilion temporarily closed until further notice, officials say

Parks and Recreation said they temporarily closed the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion Wednesday after a park visitor voiced concerns about its structural integrity.

Parks and Recreation said they temporarily closed the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion Wednesday after a park visitor voiced concerns about its structural integrity. Both the engineering staff and a separate structural engineering firm inspected the pavilion.

The shelter will remain closed until necessary repairs can be made to stabilize the pavilion. In order to properly secure the area, part of the nearby playground will also be closed to the public according to their release.

“We’re working with structural engineers, the experts, who will help guide our next steps with the pavilion, but our number one priority is to ensure the public is safe,” said Margaret Brosko, acting director of Parks and Recreation. “Until we are certain the Tee Pee is stable, we will not allow it to be used.”

The pavilion's vertical beams were repaired in the late 1970s and late 1980s, and the roof had been last repaired in 2013. The pavilion was originally built in 1965 according to the release.

