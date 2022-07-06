Resolution to repurpose Cherokee Golf Course to hiking and park trails on hold

It was pulled after a different ordinance by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler was passed on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Metro Council members have done an about face on the future of Cherokee Golf Course, for now.

The Council members who signed a resolution Tuesday morning to shut it down and make it a part of Cherokee Park for hiking and trails, have now pulled the resolution.

It comes after a different ordinance by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, calling for 9 nine-hole courses to have an experienced manager if it has no pro golfer to run it.

That ordinance was passed on Tuesday so the three council members pulled their resolution until the final vote can be taken. That vote is set for Thursday.

