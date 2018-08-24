LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Metro Councilwoman has been cleared of alleged ethics violations and is railing against the people and tactics she says cost her the May election.

The Metro Ethics Commission voted unanimously to dismiss the claim that Cheri Bryant Hamilton used taxpayer money to attend Kentucky Derby Events.

Bryant Hamilton said she believes the statements in May were an attempt to suppress the vote. She lost the race to Donna Purvis by fewer than 200 votes.

In a statement, Bryant Hamilton thanked the commission for their investigation.

