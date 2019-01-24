LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As 610 Magnolia joins several local restaurants in serving furloughed federal employees and their families, owner Edward Lee helped one family get more than just a warm meal.

Lee posted on his Facebook Thursday that one Census Bureau employee who had gone unpaid during the government shutdown was unable to buy her son a birthday present.

"For the past two weeks, we have been feeding federal workers and though it's been tough to hear their stories, I have learned alot [sic] from them," Lee said. "I learned about Diana's story when she called to ask if she could bring her sons to our dinner because it was his 17th birthday."

The mother could not afford to give her son the iPhone he wanted for his birthday, but Lee could.

Lee said he bought the son a phone because he did not want him to think the world was cold, and because he remembered his horrible birthdays as a child.

"I wanted to reassure him that there is still kindness in the face of all this madness. And also, I think I was reassuring myself that kindness can still exist in all this madness," Lee said.

Local restaurants have continued to offer relief to furloughed government workers through #WeAreAllFamilyInKY. For a full list of participating restaurants and days they are open, visit WHAS11's story.

