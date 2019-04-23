LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The CEO Action Check Your Blind Spots unconscious bias bus tour has arrived in Louisville for a week of stops aimed at helping people recognize, acknowledge and minimize their unconscious biases with the goal of promoting diversity and inclusion.

The bus tour uses virtual reality, gaming technology and immersive programming to help attendees take an introspective look at how unconscious biases play out in the real world so that they may better understand different perspectives and experiences.

Tour Manager Ryan Mosher says the Check Your Blind Spots tour utilizes an interactive approach to help people realize the reality other people face.

“We’re not sitting everyone down in a board room and showing a PowerPoint of what these [unconscious biases] are,” Mosher said. “We’re giving them interactive technology, new, modern, fun ways to learn about this with virtual reality, interactive mirrors, touch screens.”

WATCH: Immerse yourself in a Check Your Blind Spots virtual reality scenario

Brianna Lee, a University of Louisville junior studying anthropology who attended Tuesday’s on-campus event, agrees that the tour can be useful for everybody.

“We have a lot of people who I guess think they know what diversity and inclusion is, and we don’t. I feel like even for me as a black female, there were still some things that I didn’t even know myself,” Lee said.

Louisville is the first community in which the Check Your Blind Spots tour will spend a full week, as it visits companies and schools like Humana, Kindred Healthcare, Papa John’s, Yum! Brands, Bellarmine University and the University of Louisville.

The Check Your Blind Spots tour was created by CEO Action, a CEO-driven business commitment to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and was brought to Louisville through the partnership of Greater Louisville Inc., the Metro Chamber of Commerce and Lean Into Louisville.

For more information on CEO Action and the Check Your Blind Spots Tour visit ceoaction.com.

The public is welcome to attend Wednesday’s tour stop at Bellarmine University from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2001 Newburg Road.