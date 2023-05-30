KSP investigating after body found inside Spencer County home

Unidentified human remains were found inside a burning home near Chatman Road, police said.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation in Spencer County.

Authorities said troopers responded to a house fire near Chatman Road on Monday, May 29 around 4:15 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found human remains inside the home. The identity of the remains is unknown at this time.

It is also unknown how the fire started.

KSP Detectives responded to the scene and the agency has taken the lead on the investigation, which remains ongoing

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

