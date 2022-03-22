Charter school bill narrowly clears Kentucky House committee

One of the two charter schools created would be in Louisville and would receive a mix of local and state tax support like traditional public schools do.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky House committee narrowly advanced a bill Tuesday to set up permanent funding for charter schools and to allow those schools to gain a foothold in the state.

The House Education Committee voted to send the measure to the full House. A handful of Republican members aligned with Democrats against the bill.

The Republican-led legislature authorized public charter schools in 2017 but none have been created because lawmakers didn't provide a permanent funding mechanism.

The new measure would set up that permanent funding method. Charter schools, like traditional public schools, would receive a mix of local and state tax support.

It also would require at least two charter schools to be created under pilot projects — one in Louisville and one in northern Kentucky.

“My hope is if we run a pilot project... that will show the rest of the state there’s nothing to be afraid of," said GOP Rep. Chad McCoy. “These things are going on all over the country.”

Opponents raised concerns about the oversight and funding of charter schools.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner noted the bill was shifted from one committee to another and that the Education Committee's membership was altered ahead of the vote.

"For the gamesmanship that has gone on to get a ‘yes’ vote and to get this out of committee, this is not good democratic process, this is not good governance,” she said.

