LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Middletown Neighborhood Place is preparing to close its doors as a result of the city’s recent budget cuts.

The Charmoli Neighborhood Place in the East Government Center will close on October 29.

It’s one of 8 Neighborhood Place locations in Jefferson County and offers service from agencies like Health and Family Services, Jefferson County Public Schools and Centerstone.

Those agencies have slowly been moving out of the office and into other Neighborhood Place locations.