Charlie Wilson, founder of Kentuckiana staple Charlie Wilson's Appliances, dies at 96

If you live in Kentuckiana, you've heard his famous jingle playing on television and radio for decades. The appliance salesman passed away Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville businessman known for his catchy ads and jingles has passed away.

Charlie Wilson, the owner of Charlie Wilson’s Appliance & TV, passed away on Tuesday.

He first opened his Louisville store in 1953 at Preston Street and Eastern Parkway. He moved it to New Albany in 1955, moving again nearly two decades later to West Market Street.

The appliance store would become a mainstay in downtown Louisville until 2015 when it moved for the last time to Clarksville, Indiana.

WHAS11 News last spoke to Wilson in 2016 about his long career.

“I look forward to coming into work every day and the last sixty years,” he said.

Wilson grew up in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky and would drop out of high school to join the U.S. Navy at 17-years-old. He would go on to Western Kentucky University and would graduate with a bachelor’s degree in English and biology in 1949.

Wilson worked for Armour meats, the Yellow Pages and a dairy delivery man before getting into sales.

He was known for helping people get the appliances they wanted with good deals.

The Charlie Wilson’s Appliance & TV is still operated by family.

Wilson was 96-years-old.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

