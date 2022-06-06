New pickleball, tennis courts among improvements at Charlie Vettiner Park

After three years, Metro Council and community members celebrated the completion of the improvements at Charlie Vettiner Park on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s one of the fastest growing sports in America – pickleball.

Louisville parks are growing to keep up with its popularity.

The project created four new tennis courts and two pickleball courts.

When the construction was completed, there were calls to renovate some other unused tennis courts and transform them into pickleball courts.

In all, there are now 14 courts.

“Since COVID, we realized we need to be together, and there can be as many as 48 people on these courts and that’s really a positive thing,” Metro Councilman Stuart Benson, District 20, said.

More than $2 million has been invested into the park.

Besides the additions of the new courts, they paved roads leading to the courts and the dog park.

