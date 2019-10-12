LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire hydrants are being replaced in Charlestown, Indiana, but the work could bring up an old problem: brown water.

“All that stuff is going into our pipes,” said Mary Miller, who has dealt with it too frequently.

"Filth. Like you’re getting a mud puddle,” Miller describes.

Indiana American water acquired the Charlestown system earlier this year and has since invested more than $2 million into fixing it.



The latest project is retiring 61 fire hydrants, and installing 96 new ones.

Operations Manager, Bill Reedy warned residents in a press release that: “Customers in the areas where we are working may notice discolored water as we remove these fire hydrants. Because the older hydrants did not have valves installed at the time that would allow them to be isolated from the system for this type of work, we are having to shut down service for a brief period in parts of the system while we remove these hydrants. Unfortunately, this process is stirring up sediment in the distribution system and causing some discolored water in nearby neighborhoods.”

Water service will be turned off at approximately 9:00 AM and could be interrupted for up to 9 hours. It will affect nearly 500 hundred customers.

“I see them taking steps so I'm hopeful in the end that it will work out,” Miller said. But as crews work on the system this week, she said “I will leave for the day. I'm not going to take that chance and worry.”



Customers staying put should avoid doing laundry and using their dishwasher if the see any discolored water.

Areas affected are as follows:

December 10: High Jackson Rd, Hillside Circle, Main St, Reynolds St, High St, Water St, Taff St, McCampbell St, Shelby Ct, Woodridge Dr, Jennings Ct, Jennings St, Wood St, Spring St

December 11: Gospel Road, Randolph Street, Cardinal Dr, Denham Lane, Marcy Street, Halcyon Rd, Guildord Road, Riley Avenue, Winthrop Avenue, Clark Road, Kenwood Avenue, Marshall Dr, Hampton Court, Berkley Road, Butler Avenue, Arlington Avenue, Lowell Avenue, Fair field Avenue, Highland Dr, Ridge Road, Spring Street, Crestview Court, Audubon Court and Thompson Street in Charlestown

December 18: Highview, Lakeview and Saddleback subdivisions in Charlestown

