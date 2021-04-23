Want to participate in the Give-A-Day campaign? Here's how you can without leaving your couch

There are multiple nonprofits in Louisville that you can support from the comfort of your home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's only one week left in Mayor Greg Fischer's Give-A-Day campaign for the city of Louisville. If you want to fit in some good deeds before the campaign ends, here are some ways you can help local nonprofits without ever leaving your couch.

Metro United Way

Metro United Way is the backbone of Give-A-Day. This organization makes sure that every nonprofit involved in the campaign gets the help they need.

Ashley Pirtle with United Way said the best way to give back to your community is something that doesn't cost a dime - kindness.

"Reach out to your neighbor, smile at someone," she said. "When you go through the drive-thru and get the survey, take the survey and say, 'My service was so great today.'"

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

Through the end of April, you can order those delicious Girl Scout cookies online to support local troops. You can learn more about ordering cookies on the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana website.

If you want to support the organization without the cookies, financial donations are always welcomed.

"Financial gifts are also helpful to make sure girl scouting is alive and well," said Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana CEO Maggie Elder.

Actors Theatre

Actors Theatre moved to a fully virtual platform when the pandemic started - which makes it perfect for those who prefer to stay home.

Robert Barry Fleming with Actors Theatre said there are plenty of ways to engage with the group and enjoy their art on their website, actorstheatre.org.

"We're all about being an organization of social enterprise and we want to share experiences that center in creating a more just society," Fleming said.

Louisville Grows

If you want to fight hunger in our area, plant the seeds of change with Louisville Grows.

The nonprofit is currently hosting their annual "Seeds and Starts" plant sale. Everything is available to order online and can be picked up curbside.

"We're providing social distancing and letting people pick plants from the comfort of their laptop and you can swing by and we'll put them in your car," said Ken Stanfield with Louisville Grows.

