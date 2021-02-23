Charges dropped against man arrested deadly Highlands shooting

Court documents show Warren Freeman was released from custody and the charges against him were dismissed without prejudice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charges have been dropped against a Louisville man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Highlands neighborhood last year, according to court documents.

Warren Freeman was released from custody on Feb. 22 after his arrest in the shooting death of Reginald Johnson. Court documents show no probable cause was found and charges of murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a conviction felon were dismissed without prejudice.

Police arrested Freeman on Feb. 11 following a deadly shooting that took place in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue on Oct. 23, 2020.

Police responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. that day and located Johnson, who had been shot. Johnson later died at the hospital.

This story will be updated.

