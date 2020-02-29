LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charges have been dropped against a Louisville man who was previously accused of killing his two-year-old daughter.

Jerrel Holloway was arrested on those charges in 2017.

The coroner originally ruled Tamia Taylor's death a homicide, but investigators have determined she suffered from a medical condition.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said that makes it hard to know if her injuries were caused by criminal conduct or unlawful excessive force.

