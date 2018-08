LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The charges against former UofL basketball player Chane Behanan have been dropped.

Behanan appeared in court August 16 after being caught in a car that LMPD said contained marijuana residue and a stolen AK-47.

The weapons charge was dismissed, and since Behanan showed a judge he already took a marijuana education class, that charge was also thrown out.

