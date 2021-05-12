Proposed changes to city ordinance aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts

According to Sgt. Vlahos, more than 900 catalytic converters were stolen last year. This year, more than 600 have been stolen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Proposed changes to an ordinance would help prevent catalytic converter thefts, which is a growing problem in Louisville.

A Metro Council committee approved changing a city ordinance to restrict scrap yards and other businesses from buying a catalytic converter unless it's attached to and bought as part of a vehicle.

“One of the main issues is that they are stealing these catalytic converters and taking them to scrap yards and scrap yards are giving them, you know, an allotted amount for each one and there's kind of no questions asked at this point,” Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Chris Vlahos said.

According to Sgt. Vlahos, more than 900 catalytic converters were stolen last year. This year, more than 600 have been stolen.

The proposed changes to the ordinance will now go before the full council.

