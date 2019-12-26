LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Administrative and pricing changes are ahead for the special license plate program to comply with legislative changes.

Effective Dec. 30, motorists purchasing or renewing select special license plates will be required to pay a $10 charitable donation to the organization represented on the requested plate. Currently, $10 donations are optional. This change impacts 29 special license plates administered. Special license plates such as military plates, university/collegiate plates and nature plates, already have a donation requirement that will not change once the new legislation takes effect.

New fees for the 29 special license plates, including the required $10 donation, will be $44 at initial purchase and $44 at annual registration renewal. Currently, the cost is $44 at initial purchase including donation and $31 at annual registration renewal including donation.

The bill also brings administrative changes for organizations requesting plates. Approved organizations will be required to maintain a minimum of 500 registrations annually for the Cabinet to continue production of their plate design.

