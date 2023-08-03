Here are reforms LMPD implemented ahead of DOJ report

One change is "Breonna's Law," which banned no-knock warrants and expanded requirements for officers' use of body cameras.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police and the city of Louisville made several reforms before U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed the Department of Justice (DOJ) report Wednesday.

Many were in line with the recommendations from the Hillard Heintze review.

One change is "Breonna's Law," which banned no-knock warrants and expanded requirements for officers' use of body cameras.

LMPD already strengthen its use of force policies, and changed the policy regarding on officer's duty to intervene if they see a fellow officer using excessive force.

The department also revised its search warrant and seizure policies.

Similarly, LMPD created its own accountability and improvement bureau.

As far as the Hillard Heintze recommendations, the online dashboard shows 37% have been implemented. They city is in the process of implementing 47%.

The rest are either in review or planning stages.

