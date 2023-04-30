Petition demands better access to fresh foods in Louisville's west end

A community group is looking to fill the food desert gap in the area and has created a petition for a healthier and more equitable community for all residents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An aspect of Mayor Craig Greenberg’s budget is incentives to bring a grocery store downtown, but a community group is looking to fill the food desert gap in the west end.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow launched the petition for better access to fresh food options.

The organization points to a statistic that one in three west Louisville residents live in a food desert and are forced to rely on unhealthy options.

Last October, Metro Council approved funding for the Louisville Community Grocery in Smoketown.

The co-op, expected to break ground this year, received $3.5 million and would provide healthy, affordable food options.