LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Crowds ascended to a third-floor ballroom on the campus of Spalding University Thursday for the 47th annual Running of the Rodents.

The rat race was preceded by a parade through campus that shut down city streets as students and faculty made their way to one of the university’s oldest and proudest traditions.

This year’s event was Harry Potter-themed, giving faculty the opportunity to don their typically drab academic robes with the added pizzazz of an odd cape and a wand for rodent control.

The Call to the Post has sounded at Spalding every year since 1973, when Sister Julia Clare Fontaine overheard a senior student complain about the “rat race” of finals week and was inspired to bring the words to life as a stress-reliever before exams during the Derby season.

Named the “Most Exciting Two Seconds in Sports” by Trivial Pursuit, the Running of the Rodents has produced some of the finest four-legged racers in town for almost a half century, including 1987’s winner Deep Throat, who covered the .024-furlong track—about 16 feet—in a blistering 1.8 seconds. It remains a course record.

This year’s rodents weren’t quite as disciplined, but after some coaxing and light prodding the coveted garland of fruit-flavored ring cereal was taken home by a white rat named Luna and the crowd left satisfied.

Now, on to finals.