LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck rolling over from 71-N to Chamberlain Ln. has shut down two lanes on 71-N and portions of Chamberlain Lane. KYTC has confirmed that one person as a result of the crash.
The crash happened around just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
KYTC has shut down two lanes on I-71N near the 9 mile marker and is lsiting a detour route is being diverted to 65. The expected time of closure is three hours/
WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.
Please check back for updates.
