LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck rolling over from 71-N to Chamberlain Ln. has shut down two lanes on 71-N and portions of Chamberlain Lane. KYTC has confirmed that one person as a result of the crash.

The crash happened around just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

KYTC has shut down two lanes on I-71N near the 9 mile marker and is lsiting a detour route is being diverted to 65. The expected time of closure is three hours/

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.





Police attempt to retrieve rolled over semi-truck. One person has died in the fatal crash.

