Fencing placed along Central Avenue near Churchill Downs

Even though America's greatest race will be ran without fans this year, a fence has been placed along the route near the famed racetrack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’re just 5 days away until the start of the Kentucky Oaks but motorists may notice something different when driving past Churchill Downs.

A chain link fence has been placed around the grounds and along Central Avenue.

Last week, demonstrators from Until Freedom protested in South Louisville in the vicinity of Churchill Downs. It’s unclear if the fencing was placed there to prohibit protesting on the grounds.

Churchill Downs recently announced that no fans will be allowed at the track for this weekend's delayed Oaks and Derby due to an uptick of coronavirus cases.

WHAS11 reached out to Churchill Downs but did not hear back from them at press time.

