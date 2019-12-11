LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who plowed into a crowd of people at a food truck stop is begging for forgiveness saying, “not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about what he’s done.”

Chad Erdley apologized to victims during a court hearing on Tuesday, asking the judge for shock probation and to be released from prison.

In January 2017, he crashed into a group of people on Third Street Road while driving under the influence.

That crash killed two people and injured seven others.

Victims and family members impacted said the apology was not enough.

“Character is what you’re doing when people aren’t watching. You’re in prison right now under constant supervision. So, it’s easy to have a good character but your character has destroyed lives,” Jennifer Chamberlin, a victim, said.

