Chabad of Kentucky completing 18,000 acts of kindness in 2020

"All of these acts of goodness are acts of light, to brighten the darkness and change the reality for so many people," Rabbi Avorhom Litvin said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago, the Chabad of Kentucky launched Project Friendship on the first night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Avrohom Litvin and Rabbi Chaim Litvin made it their goal to complete 18,000 acts of kindness in 2020.

"Last year was a really terrible year, we had the shooting in Pittsburgh, and then we had local shootings as well, and we decided to do for the 18 people who passed away 1,000 acts of goodness, for each of their memories," Rabbi Avrohom Litvin said.

As they light the menorah this year, father and son explain how COVID-19 enlarged the need for this project.

"It was an unfortunate circumstance but we were able to help a lot of people," said Rabbi Chaim Litvin.

"The need was in fact much greater than we anticipated," said Avorhom Litvin.

Project Friendship provides clothes and necessities to Kentuckians in need.

"I think the only way to chase away darkness is with light. And acts of goodness acts of understanding acts of compassion, being there for someone else being open, that's the way that we heal," said Avorhom Litvin.

The pandemic threw some bumps in the road as they worked towards their 18,000 acts of kindness. They said it wasn't easy to work towards their ambitious goal when you need to give out almost 1,000 pieces a month, and for a few months most of the state was shut down. They say when March came around, they had about 60 days when no one was accepting or receiving any items.

But they persevered, working with organizations like community centers, hospitals and churches. They were on their way to meeting their goal, when Rabbi Litvin was diagnosed with COVID, and went to the hospital. Even that didn't stop him from continuing this important work.

"I was blessed not to be that sick. My COVID turned into pneumonia," said Avorhom Litvin. "It was at a time when there was just a great need. The phone didn't stop ringing so I took the calls that I could and I moved on the calls that I couldn't."

Now, they are extremely close to hitting their goal, with 21 days left in the year. They are challenging the community, to do small acts of kindness in order to make our community a better place.

"All of these acts of goodness are acts of light, to brighten the darkness and change the reality for so many people," said Avorhom Litvin.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.