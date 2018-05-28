LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The commemoration, “Looking Back While Moving Forward”, was a chance for those who were living near the rights and those who continue to live with the effects of it to learn from the past while preparing for the future.

Sunday marked 50 years ago at 28th and Greenwood when a rally there to protest police brutality in Louisville turned violent as people were leaving the gathering.

Ken Clay, who owned a record store at the corner, said someone standing on the roof of his business threw a rock or a bottle that sounded like a gunshot.

Police officers drove to the crowd, setting off the riots which left several businesses badly damaged, many people injured and two teenagers dead.

Clay said in the past 50 years, many things have changed in the aftermath of the disturbance but there’s still work to be done.

“I think that true equality has still not come to us. I think we need to continue to march, to fight to struggle to gain it in every aspect of life,” he said.

Clay and other speakers say there have been positive changes since the riots.

However, there is still a lot of work left to do, both in revitalizing and rebuilding the Parkland neighborhood and the west end and in fighting for equality.

Those who were present during the riots say one of the most important things people can do is vote.

