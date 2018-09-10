LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a somber day as the city honored fallen firefighters with a ceremony.

The ceremony at Jefferson Square Park coincided with National Fire Prevention Week which reminds people of fire safety and their role in preventing fires.

This ceremony has taken place every year since 1996 and this year, a new name was added Sergeant Tim Groft who passed away last September.

“We hope in our hearts that we never add another name. We try our best to make sure our firefighters are protected so they in turn can protect our citizens. But we also understand that this profession has inherent dangers, some visible, some not,” Chief Greg Frederick of Louisville Fire said.

One of those dangers is the prevalence of certain types of cancers. Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters. To read more about this, check out our Battle After the Blaze series here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV