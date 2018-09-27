LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford spoke before a crowded Senate hearing room Thursday morning, a classroom of Central High Schools listened to her testimony, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

"He's going to be one of the most important people in the country," Noriana Bowen, a junior, said.

"I was intrigued to see how our country works and how even the Senators, they were arguing with each other," junior Shaun Wimberly Jr. said.

These students in law class are very familiar with the Supreme Court, but Thursday's hearing was something they had not experienced in their lives. The historical ramifications were not lost on them as they watched Ford's testimony, knowing her accusation and the allegations of sexual misconduct from at least two other women, could shape the future of the country's highest court.

"This man's going to be on our Supreme Court, and despite whatever happened, this is something serious. So, he's going to the highest level. And if they don't take this as a serious matter, he's going to be making decisions that's going to affect people in this country," Wimberly said. "If he pulled something like this in high school and in college, this is a man we're appointing to our Supreme Court, this is who we want to decide what's constitutional and what's not."

"Even if it took so many years for it to get out, it's still something that shouldn't be handled lightly in any situation," junior Seleah Williams said.

"It's a big deal. It's our Supreme Court justice," Lindsay Richardson, a junior, said. "It's somebody who's going to be the leader of our country."

