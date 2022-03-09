Heightened security at Central High School due to student protest

According to a statement from JCPS, a group of students staged a sit in at the school and refused to return to class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The security level at Central High School has been increased following a student protest early Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) spokesperson Jennifer Brislin, a group of students arranged a sit-in at the school Wednesday morning for an undisclosed reason.

Brislin said the administration gave the students "a safe space to air their concerns" but some students refused to return to their classroom.

Due to the incident, the security level at Central has been increased. Brislin said the district will release additional information.

