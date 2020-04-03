LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students who attend Central High School near downtown Louisville now have access to free healthcare and won’t have to travel far.

Students and school officials cut the ribbon on the in-school health center Tuesday.

Supported by Park DuValle Community Health Center, they will provide both a nurse and nurse practitioner for the clinic.

“Central has always been about equity and access. This health center continues that commitment,” Principal Raymond Green said.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools say this is the second clinic they’ve opened this year.

The other location is at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

