'Incorrect mixture of gas' caused carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana, company says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana gas company is taking responsibility and apologizing for a carbon monoxide issue that occurred last December.

Several households in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville experienced carbon monoxide-related health issues and sent four people to the hospital.

CenterPoint Energy is extending its "sincere apologies" to those impacted.

The company said its initial indications found there were no issues with the natural gas system, however a third-party investigation found there was an "incorrect mixture of gas at our facility."

"A disproportionate amount of propane had been added into our natural gas system and, as such, contributed to the reports of carbon monoxide in the three communities," CenterPoint Energy said in a statement. "We regret that our initial indications were incorrect and accept responsibility for the error."

The gas company said it has ceased operations at its Jeffersonville propane air facility for the remainder of 2023 to prevent the issue from happening again.

CenterPoint Energy says there are "no signs that any incorrect mixture remains in our system."

Anyone who has concerns about the condition or operation of their natural gas appliances is asked to contact the company via email or call (713) 207-7724 for assistance.

CenterPoint Energy said it has worked closely with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) throughout the investigation and will fully cooperate and comply with any directives IURC deems appropriate following its analysis of the incident.

"We will continue to assess our operations and take appropriate corrective actions to prevent incidents like this in the future," the company said. "We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and emergency personnel for their support and response to the carbon monoxide calls in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville. We would also like to thank the IURC, local and state elected officials, and the public for their patience as the investigation was completed."

Clarksville Mayor Kevin Baity said the city is "encouraged to finally have answers."