LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WHAS Crusade for Children is vital to the community. It helps provide resources to children with special needs whether it’s sending kids with cancer to camp or making sure a preemie gets the medical care he or she needs.

The Crusade is run off of donations and Census Bureau employees have been raising money for the Crusade for decades and making sure those donations grow every year.

“It’s definitely growing. It went from being just a few people to a lot of people very quickly,” said Christy Frazier, Crusade auction chairperson.

As more people get involved with the WHAS Crusade for Children auction, more money is raised. Thirty-two years ago, when the auction started, it raised a couple hundred dollars. Last year they raised $11,000. It’s a big event and the outreach is huge but it’s also very personal.

“I know there are people at the Census Bureau who have had it touch their lives personally. For example, a baby was born really prematurely. There was equipment provided by the Crusade that was able to help that child so there’s so many different things that they do in our local community,” said Frazier.

RELATED: WHAS Crusade for Children presents $16K check to Bullitt County agency

“It makes me just feel good. We’re giving back to the community and you’ll see things that say it was purchased through Crusade funding and when you read that I’m like, ‘we did this, this is part of us,’ and you don’t get a lot of feel-good moments that make you smile like that,” added Karen Silloway who works at the Census Bureau.

Seeing the direct benefits of fundraising is one of the main reasons Frazier and Silloway volunteer with the auction. The goal is to raise more money than last year.

This event auctions off baskets filled with products and services donated by Census Bureau employees and area businesses. There will be a dessert auction, a live auction, food and drinks, and live entertainment. It's a good time for a great cause.

"I just love doing it because it helps other people," Frazier said.

This auction has raised about $200,000 since it started more than 3 decades ago and 100% of all the money the crusade gets goes straight to the children. The crusade auction is November 7th at The Grand in New Albany, 5-11 p.m. Ticket prices start at $15.

You can learn more here.

MORE WHAT'S RIGHT:

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.