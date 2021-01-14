'This Is Us' actress supports Louisville-based nonprofit on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Actress Chrissy Metz will dedicate all of her winnings on Wheel of Fortune to Blessings in a Backpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spin the wheel! One "This Is Us" star will be raising money for a Louisville-based nonprofit during her appearance on ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Thursday night.

Actress Chrissy Metz will dedicate all of her winnings on Wheel of Fortune to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that helps feed elementary students across the U.S.

"We cannot thank Chrissy Metz enough for choosing Blessings in a Backpack as her charity of choice,” said Nikki Grizzle, chief marketing officer. "The generous donation from her winnings will help us feed more kids across the U.S. and go toward our mission of ending childhood hunger."

Blessings in a Backpack has fed children on weekends for 15 years, continuing its efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit feeds 88,900 kids in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

Metz will compete against Drew Carey and actress Teri Hatcher, who are playing for Greater Cleveland Food Bank and The People Concern, respectively.

The episode will air Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. on WHAS11.

